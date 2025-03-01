A YouTuber in Kanpur created a stir by throwing cash from a flyover, leading to a crowd rushing to collect the money. The incident took place in Chakeri, where the youth, identifying himself as Zayd Hindustani, first cut a cake with underprivileged children, claiming it was his birthday. He then climbed the flyover and began showering INR 200 notes, allegedly worth INR 50,000. A video of the incident, which surfaced on February 28, shows him talking to a bank employee, demanding new currency notes, and threatening to close his account if denied. He then withdraws money from IndusInd Bank before distributing it. The video, now viral on social media, features him saying, “Money is not a problem; I’ll get more from the bank.” Kanpur police have taken cognizance of the incident and are investigating the YouTuber’s identity for further action. Viral Video: Former Sarpanch Showers Notes at Nephew’s Wedding in Gujarat's Mehsana.

Kanpur YouTuber Zayd Hindustani Throws INR 200 Notes from Flyover

