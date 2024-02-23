A fire broke out in a house in Karimnagar following a gas cylinder explosion due to intense heat. Fortunately, all the residents were away attending the Samakka Saralamma Jatara on Thursday. No casualties have been reported. Video shows people screaming in horror as the blaze erupted after the cylinder blast. Further details are awaited. Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Video: Four Wagons of Goods Train Derails at Rayanapadu Near Vijayawada Railway Station, No Casualties Reported.

