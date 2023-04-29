A video has surfaced which shows Siddaramaiah falling backwards while trying to enter his car before being held by officials around him. The Congress leader, who appeared to have slipped due to giddiness from the scorching heat, was then seen drinking water or glucose while seated in the car. Siddaramaiah, however, said that there is nothing to panic. “I slipped and tripped backwards in a car without a side step because the car that I used to ride in has changed. I am comfortable now,” the congress leader said. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From Basavaraj Bommai to Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy, List of Key Candidates of BJP, Congress, JDS and Their Constituencies.

Siddaramaiah Slips While Getting Inside Car

#WATCH | Former Karnataka CM & leader of opposition Siddaramaiah loses balance while getting inside the car, in Vijayanagara district "I am doing fine and there is no need to worry. It was just a slip while getting inside the car," he tweets pic.twitter.com/OUIJqA9OEI — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

