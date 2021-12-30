The Mangaluru Police arrested Devdas Desai, 62-year-old man for dropping used condoms in donation boxes at religious places in Karnataka. According to the reports, a condom was found in the collection box of Koragajja Temple in Nandigudda on December 28. The accused had dropped used condoms in Gurudwaras as well as Mosques in the region, police said.

