Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday announce the party's candidates for Karnataka MLC bypolls. Kharge named Jagadish Shettar, Tippannappa Kamaknoor and NS Boseraju as candidates for by-elections to the Legislative Council of Karnataka. The candidates will be elected by MLAs of Karnataka. It must be noted that Congress is the ruling party in Karnataka. Free Electricity in Karnataka: Registration for Gruha Jyoti Scheme Under Seva Sindhu Portal Postponed to June 18.

Congress Names Three Candidates for By-Elections

Congress names Jagadish Shettar, Tippannappa Kamaknoor and NS Boseraju as candidates for by-elections to Lehislative Council of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/AiwZivBJpg — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)