Coaches of Namma metro reached Karnataka's Bengaluru today, February 14. As per news agency ANI, six coaches of Namma metro reached Bengaluru from China through Chennai Port. A video of the coaches being transported to Bengaluru through Chennai port after arriving from China has also gone viral on social media. Karnataka: Rockline Mall in Bengaluru Sealed Over Non-Payment of Due Tax (Watch Video).

Coaches of Namma Metro Reach Bengaluru

#WATCH | Karnataka: 6 coaches of Namma metro reach Bengaluru from China through Chennai Port. pic.twitter.com/BB4MLIpvNW — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

