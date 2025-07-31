A railway ticket clerk in Karnataka’s Yadgir was suspended after a viral video exposed him casually talking on the phone while ignoring a long queue of waiting passengers. In the now widely shared clip, the clerk, C Mahesh, is seen sitting at the ticket window, unbothered by desperate commuters repeatedly asking for help. One frustrated passenger confronts him, pointing out that his “just one minute” excuse had stretched for over 15 minutes. The clerk, still on the call, calmly tells him to wait, further enraging the crowd. Only after sensing the growing unrest does he finally hang up and begin issuing tickets. Following public outrage, officials from the Guntakal Railway Division acted swiftly, suspending Mahesh for negligence. Station Manager Bhagirath Meena confirmed the action after a commuter sent the video to authorities. Bijnor Teacher Suspended Over Photo Showing School Name in Urdu, Video Reveals Name in Hindi Also Present.

Karnataka Ticket Clerk Suspended

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)