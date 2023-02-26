In an unfortunate incident that took place in Karnataka, two windows of a coach of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express were damaged yesterday when some miscreants pelted stones at the train. As per reports, the incident took place between Krishnarajapuram-Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Stations. "No person was injured," officials of South Western Railway said. Vande Bharat Express Pelted With Stones Again! C14 Compartment of Train 18 Damaged After Alleged Stone-Pelting in West Bengal's Bolpur (Watch Videos).

Stones Pelted at Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express Train

Karnataka | Two windows of a coach of Mysuru - Chennai Vande Bharat Express were damaged yesterday when some miscreants pelted stones at the train. The incident occurred between Krishnarajapuram – Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Stations. No person was injured: South Western Railway pic.twitter.com/OXJG2rEDds — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)