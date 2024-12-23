Three suspected pro-Khalistan sympathisers wanted in connection with the grenade attack on a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district were killed in an encounter during a joint operation by the UP and Punjab police in Pilibhit. According to Pilibhit SP Avinash Pandey, the encounter unfolded early this morning, December 23, when the Punjab Police alerted local authorities about the suspects hiding in the area. The police set up barricades and pursued the suspects after spotting them on a bike. The suspects opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory action that led to their injuries and eventual deaths. Recovered from the suspects were two AK-47 rifles, a Glock pistol, and a large cache of ammunition. Authorities have confirmed that the criminals have foreign links, and further details will be provided as investigations continue. Blast in Gurdaspur? Alleged Explosion Takes Place Outside Bakshiwal Police Station in Punjab, Second Such Incident This Week.

3 Khalistan-Linked Criminals Killed in Encounter in Pilibhit

VIDEO | Pilibhit SP Avinash Pandey informs about an encounter of Punjab Police, and UP Police with three criminals who threw grenades at Bachhowal police post earlier, "Early morning today, Punjab Police's Gurdaspur team informed at Puranpur PS that some days back a grenade was… pic.twitter.com/QdUjcVDFkh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 23, 2024

Grenade Attack Suspects Gunned Down in Pilibhit Encounter

Three suspects claimed to be pro-khalistan sympathisers allegedly involved in grenade attack at a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district were killed in encounter during joint operation by UP's Pilibhit and Punjab police. Two 2 AKs, a glock and ammunition recovered. pic.twitter.com/xPLgJxl9kQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 23, 2024

