Three suspected pro-Khalistan sympathisers wanted in connection with the grenade attack on a police post in Punjab's Gurdaspur district were killed in an encounter during a joint operation by the UP and Punjab police in Pilibhit. According to Pilibhit SP Avinash Pandey, the encounter unfolded early this morning, December 23, when the Punjab Police alerted local authorities about the suspects hiding in the area. The police set up barricades and pursued the suspects after spotting them on a bike. The suspects opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory action that led to their injuries and eventual deaths. Recovered from the suspects were two AK-47 rifles, a Glock pistol, and a large cache of ammunition. Authorities have confirmed that the criminals have foreign links, and further details will be provided as investigations continue. Blast in Gurdaspur? Alleged Explosion Takes Place Outside Bakshiwal Police Station in Punjab, Second Such Incident This Week.

