Amid the rising number of student suicides in Rajasthan, the state government seems to have taken a few steps to curb suicides. A viral video on social media shows spring-loaded fans being installed in all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations in Kota to decrease suicide cases among students. The development comes a few days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over increasing cases of suicide by students in Kota. Gehlot said that in the last eight months, 20 students have died by suicide, which is a matter of concern for us and urged parents not to put pressure on their children for a particular stream or a college. Kota Suicides: 20 Students Died by Suicide in Kota in 8 Months, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses Concern.

Government Takes Steps to Curb Student Suicides

#WATCH | Spring-loaded fans installed in all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations of Kota to decrease suicide cases among students, (17.08) https://t.co/laxcU1LHeW pic.twitter.com/J16ccd4X0S — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 18, 2023

