A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacting with women farmers is going viral on social media. The video was shared by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Twitter who said, "Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests!" The 59-second video clips show Sonia Gandhi telling a woman farmer "Ladki Dhundo". She asks a woman farmer to search for a suitable girl for her son, Rahul Gandhi, who is a bachelor. The video also shows the Gandhi family members meeting and interacting with Sonipat's women farmers. The trio also had dinner with the women farmers of Haryana's Sonipat and even received desi ghee, sweet lassi, and homemade pickles from them. However, the highlight of the video was Sonia Gandhi's interaction with one of the women farmers. Rahul Gandhi Truck Ride Video: Congress Leader Meets Truck Drivers Near Ambala, Rides in Truck To Understand Their Issues.

Sonia Gandhi Asks Woman Farmer To Find Girl for Son

मां, प्रियंका और मेरे लिए एक यादगार दिन, कुछ खास मेहमानों के साथ! सोनीपत की किसान बहनों का दिल्ली दर्शन, उनके साथ घर पर खाना, और खूब सारी मज़ेदार बातें। साथ मिले अनमोल तोहफे - देसी घी, मीठी लस्सी, घर का अचार और ढेर सारा प्यार। पूरा वीडियो यूट्यूब पर:https://t.co/2rATB9CQoz pic.twitter.com/8ptZuUSDBk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2023

