In a shocking incident, a stray dog allegedly ran off with a premature baby after the mother unexpectedly gave birth in the toilet of Sonamukhi Rural Hospital in Bankura, West Bengal. Reportedly, the woman, Priya Roy, was admitted to Sonamukhi Rural Hospital for stomach pain and reportedly went to the bathroom for a urine test when she unexpectedly delivered the baby. The family claims that the baby was left unattended, and a stray dog later snatched it. Despite attempts to retrieve it, the dog managed to escape with the newborn, sparking outrage over alleged medical negligence. The disturbing image shared on X by BJP's media in-charge, Tushar Kanti Ghosh, showed a dog reportedly carrying a premature baby in its mouth, though the hospital administration denied the claim, calling the picture fake. West Bengal Shocker: Municipality Vice-Chairman’s Body Found Hanging in House in North 24 Parganas.

Stray Dog Allegedly Runs Off With Newborn in Bankura (Viewer Discretion Required)

1/4 In a horrifying incident at Sonamukhi Hospital in Bankura, a newborn was snatched by a dog and carried away in its mouth. This reflects the abysmal state of healthcare under the "Egiye Bangla" motto. pic.twitter.com/d0NKT2l8tw — Tushar Kanti Ghosh (@TusharKantiBJP) November 20, 2024

