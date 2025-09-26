Panic gripped Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow, after reports of leopards being seen roaming around were shared on social media for the past few days. The videos of the leopards were captured in Lucknow's posh areas, including Ashiana, Ruchi Khand, and Gomti Nagar. Following this, the forest department and police department swung into action and launched a probe. However, after days of intense investigation, the visuals of the leopards roaming in the city turned out to be AI-generated. According to NDTV, the officer said 2 youths edited the leopard visuals using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to make them look real. The duo has been arrested and, after being questioned, admitted to posting the leopard visuals for fun. Leopard in Lucknow: Panic Grips Area After Big Cat Spotted Strolling Streets in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Leopard Scare in Lucknow Turns Out To Be a Hoax, 2 Youths Arrested for Making AI-Generated Images

Meet the BJMC student who digitally altered pictures to create leopard sighting scare in Lucknow. Says he had edited pictures and shared on WhatsApp group for fun. https://t.co/LONsNRfyF4 pic.twitter.com/fbmZbXSxcP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

