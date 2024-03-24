The Congress party on Sunday, March 24, released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party fielded Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from Jaipur, in place of Sunil Sharma. Besides, Congress also nominated Murari Lal Meena from the Dausa seat in Rajasthan. On Saturday, March 23, Congress released its fourth list of 46 candidates for the upcoming general polls. Sunil Sharma, Fielded by Congress, Withdraws His Candidature From Jaipur Lok Sabha Seat After Controversy Over His Alleged Links With Jaipur Dialogue Forum.

Congress Releases Fifth List for Lok Sabha Polls

