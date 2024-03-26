In a significant announcement ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, State BJP President Sunil Jakhar declared in a video posted on X on Tuesday, March 26, that the BJP will contest the polls alone in Punjab. According to Jakhar, this decision comes after thoroughly considering all leaders and workers within the party. Asserting their independence, the BJP will field candidates in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, ruling out any alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). BJP Fifth List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharatiya Janata Party Fields Naveen Jindal From Kurukshetra, Kangana Ranaut From Mandi and Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay From Tamluk; Check Names of Candidates.

No Alliance With SAD in Punjab

BJP to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab. ਭਾਰਤੀ ਜਨਤਾ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਲੋਕ ਸਭਾ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਚ ਇੱਕਲੇ ਲੜਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। pic.twitter.com/FbzfaePNj3 — Sunil Jakhar(Modi Ka Parivar) (@sunilkjakhar) March 26, 2024

