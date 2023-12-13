A significant security breach occurred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 13, when two individuals jumped from the visitors' gallery and dashed into the chamber while carrying coloured smoke canisters. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police detained two protestors, a man and a woman, who were protesting with colour smoke in front of Transport Bhawan. The incident took place outside the Parliament, the Police said. Lok Sabha Security Breach: 'Two Visitors Jumped Into Chamber From Gallery, Hurled Something From Which Gas Was Emitting', Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Delhi: Two protestors, a man and a woman have been detained by Police in front of Transport Bhawan who were protesting with colour smoke. The incident took place outside the Parliament: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/EZAdULMliz — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: The two people protesting with colour smoke outside the Parliament, in front of Transport Bhawan were detained by Police and taken to Parliament Street Police Station. pic.twitter.com/ja9IgU7P9k — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2023

