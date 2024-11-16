A truck travelling from Jaipur to Sitamarhi overturned near Patti village on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, leading to a chaotic scene. While the truck driver was left injured, a group of locals took advantage of the situation, looting the branded oil barrels from the vehicle. Despite the severity of the crash, bystanders did not immediately help the injured driver, instead focusing on the barrels of oil. The truck had been transporting oil, and its contents quickly became the target of looters. The UPEIDA (Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority) team arrived at the scene and ensured that the driver received prompt medical attention. Emergency services were also called to assist with the accident and to clear the wreckage. UP Road Accident: 5 Died, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Parked Vehicle on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad (Watch Videos).

Truck Overturns Near Patti Village, Driver Left Unattended While Locals Loot Oil Barrels

Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh: A truck traveling from Jaipur to Sitamarhi overturned near Patti village on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Locals looted the branded oil barrels from the truck, while no one helped the injured driver. The UPEIDA team arrived at the scene and ensured the… pic.twitter.com/g3OSCrMCtS — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2024

