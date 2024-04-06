In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a man who was convicted and sentenced to death two times for the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl was acquitted after the third trial. Judge Prachi Patel, who presided over the case, said, "No matter how grave the crime is, the burden of proof to convict the accused always lies on the prosecution". She also said the court must ensure its findings are based on the evidence presented before the court and "not influenced by emotions". The court observed while acquitting the accused, Anokhilal, who was charged with offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act 2012. Fake Rape Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Denies Bail to Woman Accused of Filing False Rape Cases Against Multiple Men Including Her Husband.

HC on Rape and Murder

