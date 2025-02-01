In the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, arrived at the Triveni Sangam to take part in the holy dip. The two leaders, who were warmly received by devotees and officials, joined thousands of pilgrims in this sacred ritual, marking a pivotal moment during the grand religious gathering. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Arrives to Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with CM Yogi Adityanath, arrives at Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip during #MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/itCmsH6ZMH — IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)