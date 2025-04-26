A video of social media influencer Tanya Mittal about "Terrorism has no religion" is going viral on social media. The viral clip has led to an uproar on social media, with netizens demanding action against her, claiming she lied about being the brand ambassador for Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh tourism. It is reported that the Instagram influencer claimed to be associated with tourism in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. However, after the outrage over her video, both Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Uttar Pradesh Tourism issued a statement saying that Tanya Mittal was not associated with them in any way. In her viral clip shared on Instagram, Tanya Mittal said, "Saying anything on this issue is critical and sensitive for me. In the media, there is talk of terrorists and terrorism. I, on the other hand, think terrorism has no religion." Following her video going viral, netizens are demanding action against her, with some claiming that she lied about being officially associated with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Uttar Pradesh Tourism. "And now she has removed both the handles from her bio," one user said, while a second user wrote, "Remove #TanyaMittal as brand ambassador of @MPTourism & snatch all the security cover given to her."

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Issues Clarification

Please note that Ms. Tanya Mittal is not associated with MP Tourism in any capacity. — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) April 25, 2025

Tanya Mittal Holds No Official Role, Endorsement, or Affiliation With the Department of Tourism

*Important Public Notice:* It is hereby clarified that Social Media Influencer Ms. Tanya Mittal holds no official role, endorsement, or affiliation with the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh. Any claims suggesting otherwise are entirely false, misleading, and… — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) April 25, 2025

Netizens Demand Action Against Tanya Mittal

Remove #TanyaMittal as brand ambassador of @MPTourism & snatch all the security cover given to her. First she misinformed people about the stampede during #Mahakumbh & now she is taking sides of #IslamicTerroristAttack at #Pahalgam@CMMadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/RsOmxSezN8 pic.twitter.com/dhKhFlQAIC — ShingChana😯 (@BaanwraDil) April 25, 2025

Tanya Mittal's View About Pahalgam Terror Attack Goes Viral

Tanya Mittal, a self-proclaimed Santani, has made a career out of temple tourism. She appears as a guest at major Hindu event like the Mahakumbh. As per her Insta, she's a brand ambassador for @uptourismgov and @MPTourism. Here’s what she says about the Pahalgam Hindu massacre: pic.twitter.com/O7N65coK89 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) April 25, 2025

Shouldn't Action Be Taken Against This Woman?

Tanya Mittal was actually not officially associated with MP Tourism, yet she mentioned it in her Instagram bio. And now she has removed both the handles from her bio.Shouldn't action be taken against this woman??@DrMohanYadav51 @MPTourism @uptourismgov pic.twitter.com/cSenERjE8l — Subrat Upadhyay 🕊️ ✪ (@SubratUpadhyay4) April 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)