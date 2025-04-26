A video of social media influencer Tanya Mittal about "Terrorism has no religion" is going viral on social media. The viral clip has led to an uproar on social media, with netizens demanding action against her, claiming she lied about being the brand ambassador for Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh tourism. It is reported that the Instagram influencer claimed to be associated with tourism in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. However, after the outrage over her video, both Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Uttar Pradesh Tourism issued a statement saying that Tanya Mittal was not associated with them in any way. In her viral clip shared on Instagram, Tanya Mittal said, "Saying anything on this issue is critical and sensitive for me. In the media, there is talk of terrorists and terrorism. I, on the other hand, think terrorism has no religion." Following her video going viral, netizens are demanding action against her, with some claiming that she lied about being officially associated with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Uttar Pradesh Tourism. "And now she has removed both the handles from her bio," one user said, while a second user wrote, "Remove #TanyaMittal as brand ambassador of @MPTourism & snatch all the security cover given to her."

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Issues Clarification

Tanya Mittal Holds No Official Role, Endorsement, or Affiliation With the Department of Tourism

Netizens Demand Action Against Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal's View About Pahalgam Terror Attack Goes Viral

Shouldn't Action Be Taken Against This Woman?

