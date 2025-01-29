Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, where some devotees lost their lives while several others were injured in a stampede-like chaos. Extending his condolences to the bereaved families, he also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. PM Modi assured that the local administration is making every effort to assist the victims. He stated that he has spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the situation and remains in constant touch with the state government. Authorities are actively working to ensure necessary support for the affected families. Mahakumbh Stampede-Like Chaos: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Holds High-Level Meeting on Situation Following Near-Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

PM Modi on Mahakumbh Stampede-Like Chaos

प्रयागराज महाकुंभ में हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुखद है। इसमें जिन श्रद्धालुओं ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, उनके प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा हुआ है। इस सिलसिले में मैंने… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)