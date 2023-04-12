In a strange incident, not one not two but 39 baby snakes were found in a house in Maharashtra's Gondia. The snakelets were rescued from the frame of the door - the place they called home. Panic has engulfed areas after the discovery of snakes in such large numbers. Reportedly, the rescue operation ran for over four hours. The presence of baby snakes was first noticed when the maid noticed one serpent while inspecting the door frame which was rotten due to termites. Uttar Pradesh: Man Rushes to Hospital, Claims Snake Bit His Private Part and Entered His Body While Defecating in Hardoi; Here’s What Doctor Found.

