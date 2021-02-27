Maharashtra Reports Over 8,000 COVID-19 Cases For 4th Consecutive Day:

Maharashtra reported 8,623 new COVID-19 cases, 3,648 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department Total cases: 21,46,777 Total recoveries: 20,20,951 Death toll: 52,092 Active cases: 72,530 pic.twitter.com/ucva3a4QDD — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

