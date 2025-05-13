Tensions flared in Maharashtra's Washim as a violent clash broke out between two groups early on May 13. The clash in Patni Chowk soon escalated with miscreants resorting to stone pelting, damaging properties and vehicles. The stone pelting incident also injured several individuals. In response, heavy police forces were deployed to restore order and prevent further violence in the area. A video shared by IANS captured the heavy police presence in the affected area. Authorities have heightened security as investigations continue into the cause of the clash. Nagpur Violence: Curfew Continues in Maharashtra City, 51 Individuals Named in FIR Over Violent Religious Clashes.

Police Tighten Security After Clash in Washim

Maharashtra: Tension erupted in Washim city after a clash between two groups in Patni Chowk. Miscreants pelted stones at houses and vehicles, injuring several. Police have deployed heavy security in affected areas pic.twitter.com/ersCRWxhJ4 — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2025

