A rafting trip turned tragic in Rishikesh after a resident of Dehradun's Nehru Colony died under mysterious circumstances. According to police, the deceased, Sagar Negi, jumped off a raft near the Brahmpuri stretch, lost consciousness in the Ganga, and was rescued by a guide and fellow rafters. He was declared dead on arrival at the civil hospital. The incident, which occurred during a group rafting excursion from Muni Ki Reti, was caught on video and has raised fresh concerns about rafting safety in the region. A postmortem is underway. Reels Craze Turns Fatal in Uttarkashi: Woman Drowns in Ganga While Filming Social Media Reel at Manikarnika Ghat; Video of Tragic Incident Surfaces.

Man Drowns to Death During Rafting in Rishikesh

