Karachi Kings will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League 2025 season. The KK vs QG PSL 2025 match will be hosted at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi, on Friday, April 18. The PSL 2025 match between Karachi and Quetta will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official partner for the PSL 2025 broadcast in India and will have live telecast viewing options of the KK vs QG T20 match on Sony Sports TV Channels. FanCode are the streaming partner for the Pakistan Super League in India and will provide online viewing options for the Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 match on their app and website, for an INR 129 pass. JioTV will also provide a streaming viewing option for PSL 2025 on their website. Fact Check: No, Hasan Ali Did Not Receive Hair Trimmer But Fitness Band For His Four-Wicket Haul in Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2025 Match.

