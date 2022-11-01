In what could have been a disaster, a major accident was averted when alert drivers of the Matheran Hill Light Railway stopped the train in the nick of time. The incident took place on Monday, October 31 when the alert drivers stopped the train after spotting not one but numerous pieces of metal rods placed on the railway tracks between Matheran and Neral. The drivers not only managed to avert an accident but also saved many lives by their alertness and quick thinking. Video: Drunk Man Creates Nuisance, Sits in Middle of Highway in UP's Sonbhadra, Cops Drop Him Off Safely at Home.

Alert Train Drivers Avert Derailment

A major disaster was averted as alert drivers of #Matheran Hill Light Railway stopped the train in the nick of time as they spotted multiple pieces of metal rails and rods placed on tracks between Matheran and Neral at about 5:30 pm on Sunday evening. Via: @rajtoday#MiddayNews pic.twitter.com/eozoMZGxVe — Mid Day (@mid_day) October 31, 2022

