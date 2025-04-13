In a tragic incident in Khajuri village, Meerut, a minor boy accidentally shot his 18-year-old neighbor, Mohammad Kaif, while playing with his grandfather's licensed gun. The boy, studying in Class 7, jokingly aimed the gun at Kaif’s temple while they were watching an IPL match. The bullet fired, striking Kaif in the temple, leading to his immediate death. The boy was later found unconscious outside his house. Police have arrested the minor, and investigations are ongoing. Meerut Shocker: Woman Kills Husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Indiranagar, Seals Body in Cement-Filled Drum.

Minor Shoots Youth Dead With Grandfather’s Gun in Meerut

Minor Shoots Youth Dead With Grandfather’s Gun in UP (Photo Credits: X/ @TrueStoryUP)

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

