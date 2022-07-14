New Delhi, July 14: Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat released a new booklet listing unparliamentary words and expressions. Words like 'jumlajeevi', 'dohra charitra', 'baal buddhi', and 'Snoopgate' have been declared 'unparliamentary' in both the Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Following the uproar by Opposition leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla clarified saying, "Members free to express their views; no one can snatch that right but should be as per decorum of Parliament." "Members free to express their views; no one can snatch that right but should be as per decorum of Parliament," he added.

