Mohammed Azharuddin and his flick shots are something that cricket fans will always remember. The elegance with which he pulled off unorthodox shots was indeed a thing of beauty and a glimpse of that was seen when he took the field in the Rajya Sabha Chairman XI vs Lok Sabha Speaker's XI T20 cricket match to raise awareness for tuberculosis. The former Indian cricket team captain, representing the Rajya Sabha Chairman XI in the 'TB Mukt Bharat' awareness match, rolled back with his trademark flick shots and entertained the fans in New Delhi. Azharuddin scored a half-century off just 32 deliveries and went on to finish with 74 runs off 42 balls. He was also awarded with the 'Best Batsman' award. Lok Sabha Speaker XI Beats Rajya Sabha Chairman XI in Friendly TB Awareness Cricket Match; Winning Captain Anurag Thakur Scores Unbeaten 111 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Azharuddin Plays His Trademark Flick Shots in His 74-Run Knock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks)

Watch Mohammed Azharuddin Bat as well as Bowl in Match for TB Awareness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks)

