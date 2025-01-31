Recently, the Gauhati High Court set aside the judgment and sentence order passed by a Trial Court under Section 417 (Punishment for Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the ground that mere refusal to marry would not constitute an offence under Section 417 of IPC until and unless the requirement under Section 90 of IPC is established by the prosecution. The single judge bench of Justice Arun Dev Choudhury observed while hearing a Criminal Revision Petition under Sections 397 and 401 of the CrPC assailing the judgment and sentence order dated December 14, 2010, passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Morigaon. In the order, the petitioner-accused was convicted under Section 417 of IPC and was sentenced to undergo imprisonment for one year and to pay a fine of INR 1,000. The petitioner further challenged the appellate judgement and order dated April 9, 2012, passed by Sessions Judge of Morigaon, which upheld the judgment and sentence order passed by the Trial Court. Animal Cruelty Case Before Gauhati High Court: Assam Court Bans Buffalo and Bulbul Bird Fights During January.

HC Sets Aside Judgment and Sentence Order Passed by Trial Court

