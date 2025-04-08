On Monday, the Supreme Court quashed criminal proceedings against a retired judicial officer accused of rape, cheating and intimidation by a woman who claimed he had exploited her under the false promise of marriage. The Supreme Court bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma said that the relationship between the parties was consensual and that the woman was fully aware that the man was already married to someone else when the relationship began. "She fully knew the consequences of her actions and had initiated criminal litigation as a result of the relationship turning sour," the court added. The apex court further said that consensual relationships with a possibility of marriage may not be termed as false pretext to marry if one of the partners decides to part ways with the other. "We find that there is a growing tendency of resorting to initiation of criminal proceedings when relationships turn sour. Every consensual relationship, where a possibility of marriage may exist, cannot be given a colour of a false pretext to marry, in the event of a fall out," the judgement stated. Are You Real? Supreme Court Judge Justice BV Nagarathna Asks Lawyer Appearing on Video Conferencing, Refers to New York Court Case Where AI Person Argued Before Judges.

Every Consensual Relationship Cannot Be Given a Colour of False Pretext To Marry, Says SC

