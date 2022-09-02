Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker Vinod Argile has been expelled from the party after a video of him assaulting and abusing an elderly woman in Kamathipura in Mumbai went viral. Argile was arrested after he assaulted the elderly woman when she objected to a poster being put up in front of her shop. Video: MNS Worker Slaps Woman, Pushes Her To Ground for Objecting to Poster Being Installed in Front of Her Shop in Mumbai.

Check Tweet:

MNS chief @RajThackeray expelled arrested accused Vinod Argile from his post after he assaulted and abused an elderly woman in Kamathipura in Mumbai.. News break @republic @mnsadhikrut pic.twitter.com/TPwD4hBA3F — Alisha Nair (@Alisha_nair18) September 2, 2022

