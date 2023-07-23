At the Sinnar toll plaza on the Samruddhi Expressway in Nashik, Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers caused devastating damage. Amit Thackeray, the MNS leader and Raj Thackeray's son, allegedly had to wait at the Sinnar toll Naka, which appears to have triggered the workers' ire. They turned to violence out of desperation, seriously damaging the toll plaza infrastructure as they took matters into their own hands. Video: MNS Worker Slaps Woman, Pushes Her To Ground for Objecting to Poster Being Installed in Front of Her Shop in Mumbai.

MNS Workers Go on Rampage in Maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र के समृद्धी महामार्ग पर सिन्नर टोल नाके में जबरदस्त तोड़फोड़. बताया जा रहा है कि राज ठाकरे की पार्टी MNS के कार्यकर्ताओं ने की टोल नाके पर तोड़फोड़. बताया जा रहा है की MNS नेता अमित ठाकरे को आधे घंटे तक टोलनाके पर रोके जाने से गुस्साए कार्यकताओं ने की तोड़फोड़.. pic.twitter.com/aa6iN2aIFa — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) July 23, 2023

