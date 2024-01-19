Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 19, heaped praises on Bengaluru during the inauguration event of the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Karnataka. Speaking at the event, the Indian Prime Minister said Bengaluru is a city that connects aspirations with innovation and achievement. "Bengaluru connects India's technological capability with global demand. This new Boeing campus strengthens the identity of Bengaluru," PM Modi added. He further said that the new campus will be Boeing's largest facility outside the United States. Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center Campus in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Bengaluru Connects India’s Technological Capability

#WATCH | Karnataka: At the inauguration event of the new Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center campus in Bengaluru, PM Narendra Modi says, "Bengaluru is a city that connects aspirations with innovation and achievement. Bengaluru connects India's technological capability… pic.twitter.com/bMQR80AFSo — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

