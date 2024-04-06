Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur on Saturday, April 6, 2024. While talking about the abrogation of Article 370 by his government, PM Modi said, “Modi took stones thrown by stone-pelters in Kashmir to built 'viksit' Jammu and Kashmir.” Today, it is an auspicious occasion. Today is BJP's foundation day. BJP has won people's trust, it has won people's hearts. What is the reason behind it? The biggest reason is that BJP works on 'Rashtraniti' and not 'Rajniti’, he said during his speech ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. BJP Foundation Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Others Wish Party Workers on Sthapna Diwas.

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Saharanpur

Abrogating Article 370 was our mission, Modi took stones thrown by stone-pelters in Kashmir to built 'viksit' J&K: PM in UP's Saharanpur — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2024

VIDEO | "Today, it is an auspicious occasion. Today is BJP's foundation day. BJP has won people's trust, it has won people's hearts. What is the reason behind it? The biggest reason is that BJP works on 'Rashtraniti' and not 'Rajniti'," says PM Modi (@narendramodi) addressing a… pic.twitter.com/2Qe5XIcwDG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 6, 2024

