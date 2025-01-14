In a disturbing incident caught on CCTV, a youth attacked a woman in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, in an apparent attempt to molest her. The incident occurred around 5:48 AM on January 12, near Sai Mandir in the Madan Mahal area, as the woman was walking down a deserted street. The footage shows the man suddenly approaching the woman, grabbing her tightly, and forcibly hugging her before quickly fleeing the scene. The woman, visibly shaken, was left confused and distressed. Reportedly, after the footage went viral, the police launched an investigation, registering an FIR. Authorities are now working to identify the attacker using the CCTV evidence. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Molestation Bid Caught on Camera in Jabalpur:

#WATCH | Jabalpur: Youth Attacks Girl On Deserted Street Near Sai Mandir In Madan Mahal Area; Incident Caught On CCTV#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/rLKuAe0n8Z — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 13, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

