In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh, a 3-month-old child died after was poked with a hot iron rod 24 times in the name of treatment for pneumonia. After the incident came to light, Shahdol Collector Vandana Vaidya said that such malpractices have been going on in Shahdol for some time. "Serious negligence of block-level officers has come to the fore. 4 officials suspended," she added. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Three-Month-Old Baby Dies of Pneumonia After ‘Healer’ Brands Her With Hot Iron Rod 51 Times in Shahdol.

