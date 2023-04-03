Gulab Devi, Uttar Pradesh's minister of state for secondary education on Monday refuted reports which claimed that chapters on Mughal history will be dropped from the UP board syllabus. Issuing a clarification, Gulab Devi said that the reports are misleading. "No change in the syllabus," she added. Earlier in the day, reports stated that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) revised its books, including the 12th class History book by removing the chapters on the Mughal empire. The reports claimed that the change will apply to all the schools that follow NCERT across the country. Mughal Empire Chapters Removed From Class 12 Syllabus by NCERT for Academic Session 2023–2024.

Gulab Devi Says Reports on Omitting Mughal History Chapters Are Misleading

Gulab Devi, UP's minister of state for secondary education refutes reports claiming chapters on Mughal history will be dropped from UP board syllabus. Says reports are misleading, no change in the syllabus. pic.twitter.com/Yf1KfnjxRp — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)