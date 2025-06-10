Mumbai's LT Marg Police have also filed a formal complaint against Wazahat Khan, a Twitter user, for allegedly posting offensive material that disparages Hinduism and the revered Kamakhya Devi Temple. Law enforcement acted quickly after the contentious post caused online outrage. A complaint and subsequent case registration under pertinent sections of the IPC pertaining to inciting communal disharmony and hurting religious sentiments resulted from the post's derogatory and hurtful treatment of religious sentiments, according to officials. Wazahat Khan had complained against social media influencer Sharmistha Panoli for posting an alleged communal video. Wajahat Khan Arrested: Man Who Filed Complaint Against Law Student Sharmistha Panoli Arrested by Kolkata Police for Spreading Hate Speech and Hurting Religious Sentiments.

Another FIR Filed Against Wazahat Khan for Offensive Post Targeting Hinduism

#BREAKING: Mumbai’s LT Marg Police has registered an FIR against Twitter user Wazahat Khan for posting objectionable content targeting the Hindu faith and Kamakhya Devi Temple. Based in West Bengal, he is likely to be arrested soon. Investigation is underway: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/IrXaDk3Q9a — IANS (@ians_india) June 10, 2025

