The Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell's Worli Unit on Monday arrested three drug peddlers from Bandra. The ANC officials also seized 5 kg of MD drugs from their possession. According to reports, the seized drugs are said to be worth Rs 10.03 crores in the international market. The police have booked all three drug peddlers under NDPS Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway. Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 8 Crore, Arrest Two Persons with International Links.

Drug Peddlers Booked Under NDPS Act

Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell Worli Unit arrested three drug peddlers and seized 5 kg of MD drugs from their possession in Bandra. The drugs are worth Rs 10.03 Crores in the international market. All three drug peddlers booked under NDPS Act. Further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/PPp7YwQSVS — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

