The Mumbai local Central Railway division has announced a mega block on 25th December. The jumbo block of four hours will be taken on UP and Down fast lines from 00.00 hrs at night to 04.00 in the morning between Mumbai Central and Mahim. Another railway block will be operated within Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vidyavihar Up and Dn slow lines from 10.55 am to 03.55 pm.Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on proper Dn slow line. Fog Effect: 32 Trains Cancelled, Others Delayed Due to Poor Visibility in Parts of Uttar Pradesh; Check Detains Here

Check Tweet:

A jumbo block of 4 hrs will be taken on date 24/25.12.22 (Saturday/Sunday) on UP Fast line & DOWN Fast lines from 00.00 hrs. to 04.00 hrs between MUMBAI CENTRAL AND MAHIM. The inconvenience caused to passengers is deeply regretted. — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) December 23, 2022

