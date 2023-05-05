A man lost his right leg while attempting to board a moving train around 11.54 pm on Tuesday at Kandivli railway station. However, the swift actions of the station master and staffers who witnessed the incident helped save the 26-year-old’s life. The horrifying incident was recorded on CCTV camera. The man lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the footboard and platform. Viral Video: Man Falls Down While Boarding Moving Vande Bharat Express Train, Saved by Commuters; RPF Says ‘Be Responsible, Be Safe'.

Watch Video of Accident

Please don't board/deboard moving trains. A 26-year-old man lost his right leg while trying to board a running local train at platform number two Kandivali station on Wednesday at around 11.20 pm @fpjindia @WesternRly @RailMinIndia https://t.co/gNbnjCt9y3 pic.twitter.com/0aIxsut6SK — Kamal Mishra (@Yourskamalk) May 5, 2023

