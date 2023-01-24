Boarding or getting off a moving train can turn out really dangerous. One mistake and life hang in the balance. Railway Protection Force (RPF) has shared a video on Twitter that shows a man falling down on the platform while boarding the Vande Bharat Express train. In the video, he could be seen opening the automatic doors of the newly-launched express train. He could have gone between the gap between the train and the platform but was saved by other commuters. The video has gone viral on social media. Mumbai: RPF Jawans Save Lives of Woman, Her Child As They Fall From Moving Train Due to Jostling of Passengers at Mankhurd Railway Station (Watch Video).

Man Falls Down While Boarding Moving Vande Bharat Express:

समय पर निकलें, समय पर पहुचें। यात्रियों से अपील है कि ऐसी दुर्घटनाओं से बचने के लिए चलती रेलगाड़ी में चढ़ने/ उतरने का प्रयास न करें। यह जानलेवा हो सकता हैं। जिम्मेदार बनें, सुरक्षित रहें । pic.twitter.com/2XkU4OKmzm — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) January 23, 2023

