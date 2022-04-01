Western Railway will undertake jumbo block of 9 hrs on Harbour Lines between Andheri & Goregaon during intervening night of 2nd/3rd April,2022 inorder to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. during the block period, all Slow lines. Suburban trains will be operated on Fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. These services will avail double halt at Ville Parle and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction. All Harbour Line services will be cancelled and reversed from Andheri. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block.

