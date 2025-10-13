It what can be seen as good news for metro travellers, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has launched WhatsApp-based ticketing for commuters on Mumbai Metro Line 3. The WhatsApp-based ticketing system will enable commuters using Aqua line metro services to purchase metro tickets directly through WhatsApp, thereby eliminating the need to stand in queue or even download a separate mobile application. To book tickets for Mumbai Metro Line 3, passengers can send "Hi" to +91 98730 16836 or scan the QR code displayed at stations to generate QR tickets instantly through a simple conversational interface. Passengers can also use MetroConnect3 App to download tickets for Mumbai Metro Line 3. Mumbai Metro 3: No Mobile Signal on Aqua Line, Commuters Struggle with Online Ticketing on Day 1.

MMRC Launches WhatsApp-Based Ticketing for Mumbai Metro Line 3

WhatsApp-based ticketing launched for #Mumbai #Metro Line 3 commuters. This enables commuters to purchase metro tickets directly through WhatsApp, without the need for a separate mobile application. Passengers can send “Hi” to +91 98730 16836 or scan the QR code displayed at… pic.twitter.com/fZhV2rBVZ4 — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) October 13, 2025

Commuters Can Also Use MetroConnect3 App to Book Metro Tickets

Book Smart, Ride Easy! 🚀🚇 Get digital booking convenience on #AquaLine! Instant tickets via the MetroConnect3 App📲 or WhatsApp. Enjoy the ride and the Free WiFi!🛜#MumbaiMetro #DigitalIndia #HassleFree MetroConnect3 #WhatsAppTicketing pic.twitter.com/3xuTprhDKP — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 11, 2025

