Metro services were affected on Sunday when a commuter at Dahisar East Metro 7 station tried to open the Platform Screen Doors (PSD) forcefully. The PSDs have been installed for the safety of passengers. Reportedly, the incident took place at 6:24 pm, resulting in an alarm being raised while the metro train stopped from entering the platform as a precautionary measure. This happens on both 'up' and 'down' lines.

Watch Video:

In this 👇video a commuter on Dahisar E Metro 7 station on August 7, tried to open platform screen door (PSD) forcefully. This resulted in, disruption of services on both Up&Down. (I/3) @MMMOCL_Official @MMRDAOfficial pic.twitter.com/N8kTeyIBdS — Sweety (@AdimulamSweety) August 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)