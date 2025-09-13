The Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday, September 12, recreated the scene of a theft at the Navy base in New Navy Nagar, Cuffe-Parade, where an INSAS rifle and 40 live cartridges were stolen. Accused Rakesh Ramesh Dubulla, a former base employee, misused his ID to gain access, along with his brother Umesh and junior sailor Alok Kaushal Kishore Singh. During the exercise, officers collected evidence and questioned the trio, noting inconsistencies in their statements. Umesh claimed the weapon was for personal vendetta and local dominance, but investigators remain sceptical. Authorities are also probing a possible smuggling angle involving teak wood and Naxal groups in Telangana. The Western Naval Command and multiple security agencies are assisting as the probe into the breach of national security continues. Mumbai: Indian, Greek Navies Conduct Passing Exercise, Enhance Combat Capability.

Ex-Employee Misused ID for Base Entry: Mumbai Police

In Mumbai, the Crime Branch recreated the scene of a theft at the Navy base, where rifles and 40 live cartridges were stolen. Accused Rakesh and Umesh, along with a junior sailor, were taken to the site for spot inspection and evidence collection. Rakesh, a former base employee,… pic.twitter.com/uZx1QWEs1w — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2025

