Alia Bhatt has expressed her displeasure on Instagram on being papped to an almost extreme extent. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Alia shared a picture of herself from her Bandra home where she is on her phone standing in the balcony. She later tagged Mumbai Police to take action against the wrong doing. Without any further delay, Mumbai Police contacted the actress and asked her to file a complaint in the matter. Alia Bhatt Slams Paparazzi for Invading Her Privacy and Clicking Pics at Her Home, Tags Mumbai Police in Her Post!.

Check The Tweet Here:

Mumbai Police has contacted actor Alia Bhatt&asked her to file a complaint in the matter where a photographer clicked her private pictures&these pictures were published on an online portal. The actor has told police that her PR team is in touch with the concerned portal: Police

— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)