The Mumbai Police on Sunday took to Twitter to raise awareness about suspicious objects among citizens. Sharing a picture of a suspicious bag under a bus seat, the Mumbai Police asked citizens to not touch the object but only report such activities. "If you found anything suspicious Object, Explosive Or Anti-Social Kindly Dail 100 also you can text us via SMS at 77381-33133/77381-44144," it said in a tweet. The cops also used the hashtag 'Dial 100' and 'Be Alert Mumbaikar' to send across their message.

Check tweet:

No Touching, Only Reporting! If you found anything suspicious Object, Explosive Or Anti-Social Kindly Dail 100 also you can text us via SMS at 77381-33133/77381-44144#Dial100#BeAlertMumbaikar pic.twitter.com/PcSFlR7TED — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 12, 2022

